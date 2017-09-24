Interior denies torture reports

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior issued a statement yesterday denying reports circulated on the social media in Kuwait about the torture of an alleged criminal while handcuffed, describing such news as “baseless and lack credibility”. A statement by the Ministry’s General Directorate of Relations and Security Media said that what was published in the social media about the accused, charged for forgery and drugs possession and sentenced for 10 years in prison, were “not true”.

The criminal himself spread the photo on the social media with the help of the second accused, who was an officer in the Ministry of Interior and was sentenced to five years in prison. The defendant is the one who published those distorted images after escaping from the courtroom while the case was being probed. The Ministry denied that the accused was subject to any form of violence during the arrest.