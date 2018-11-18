Inspectors seize 2,600 batteries with fake labels

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s inspectors seized 2,600 batteries because the importer was changing labels of country of origin with fake ones before selling them. The importer changed labels of vehicle and truck batteries that show the country of origin with fake ones in a warehouse in Industrial Shuwaikh, the ministry said in a statement Saturday. Ministry teams have been inspecting shops and warehouses in Industrial Shuwaikh and succeeded in discovering the fake labels, it added. It urged people to call 135 if they believed the product they bought was fake, stressing the importance of keeping the invoice. – KUNA