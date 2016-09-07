Inspectors bust 150 used tires sold as new – Houbara hunter arrested

KUWAIT: Through its emergency team in Siddeeq, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry raided a warehouse in Shuwaikh industrial area, where a large quantity of used tires was stored and ready for sale. Informed sources explained that over 150 used tires of various sizes had been stored in an attic to be sold as new ones. The owner was arrested and immediately referred to the public prosecution.

Houbara

Meanwhile, the Environment Police arrested a man who appeared in a video clip with a number of houbara bustards that are banned from being hunted or sold according to the environment law. The department said the suspect violated article 100 of environment protection law 42/2014 which calls for a one-year jail sentence and of fine of KD 500-5,000 or either punishment, with the confiscation of the birds and tools used in catching them. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities.

By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun