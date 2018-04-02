Inspection team destroys inedible food items

KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer food and nutrition inspection team announced destroying 3,697 kilos and 1,362 cartons, gallons and buckets of inedible food items. Team leader Abdullah Ahmed Abbas said his department had received a letter from a foodstuff company requesting the official destruction of the aforementioned foul and inedible food items.

Training Kuwaiti youth

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan expressed his appreciation of the Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) as one of the oldest and most professionally operating societies in Kuwait. Speaking on opening the International Young Engineers Training Forum at Al-Raya Ballroom, Roudhan said Kuwait needs young engineers’ efforts. He added that an agreement had been signed between Public Authority for Industry and the Small and Medium Enterprises Fund to train young Kuwaiti graduates of PAAET and industrial engineering in various specialties. He added that he had reached an agreement with various German colleges last week to train Kuwaiti youth, who would then be given land plots to start their own industrial projects.

KSE Chairman Faisal Al-Ottol stressed Kuwaiti engineers are working hard to achieve the human development needed to achieve Kuwait’s 2035 vision by supporting Kuwaiti engineers. Also speaking on the occasion, Jordanian Engineers Syndicate Secretary General Mohammed Abu Afifa stressed that engineers are mandated to pass special tests to get a license to operate in Jordan as professional engineers. He noted that around 2,000 Jordanian engineers work in Kuwait.

Chairperson of the Arab Integrated Development Council Mosheera Abu Ghali spoke about the role of training in solving employment problems, noting that since its establishment, the council has been working on improving the bonds between Arab youth and the Arab League in terms of social, economic, cultural and scientific development.

Protect environment law

Chairperson of Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) Wejdan Al-Oqab urged various bodies, citizens and expats to cooperate with the environmental police to help protect the environment law. “Imposing environment law number 42/2014 at various government and private bodies is for the best of protecting both citizens and expats’ environmental rights,” she said, noting that the environment police are authorized to inspect any public or private facility (except private residences) to make sure the law is respected and fully observed. “The lesson we should probably learn from the recent incident at Jaber Al-Ahmed Secondary school is that people are still unaware of this law,” Oqab added, urging all school directors to use the law to improve their schools and protect students’ environmental rights in terms of lab safety conditions, disposal of solid and chemical wastes and drinking water quality.

‘Knowledge Economy Browser’

The Supreme Planning and Development Council’s Secretary General Khaled Mahdi stressed the need to continue supporting research as the basic foundation to establish creative human resources capable of achieving the sought sustainable development and attracting investments. Speaking to reporters after signing the contract of the ‘Knowledge Economy Browser’ project, Mahdi stressed that the browser will help researchers, students and various scientific bodies access the latest scientific studies, researches and papers.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi