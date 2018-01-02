Inspection campaigns target stores and cafes

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality PR said that Farwaniya Emergency teams had conducted wide scale inspection campaigns on various stores and cafes around the governorate.

In this regard, Farwaniya Municipality Cleanliness and Road Blockages manager Saad Al-Khurainej said that his team had filed 23 citations for unlawfully using outdoor spaces without getting municipality permits, which is a violation of ministerial decision number 149/2006.

On his part, the head of the inspection team Ahmed Al-Sheriekah stressed that the campaigns would continue to track down all violators and hold them accountable. He added that his team had filed 27 citations for unlicensed and unauthorized ads on government property.