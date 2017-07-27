Inside the work of a t-shirt designer

KUWAIT: The clothing that you choose directly represents you, your choice, and the style that you prefer on a daily basis. For Nael Aboul-Huda, design isn’t only about personality but art. The 40 year old designer has built a business around graphic tees, customizing t-shirts and designs to highlight the artistic and aesthetic aspects of a customer’s personality.

Kuwait Times: How did you become a t-shirt designer?

Nael: I worked for 15 years as a designer for agencies. Being a designer means that often you leave your comfort zone and deal with t-shirts, logos, etc. I liked this kind of work, but I had the feeling that I was putting too much effort into somebody else’s business. I wanted to work for something where I could put in all that effort to make people happy, having something well-designed, where I could oversee the quality of the products and offer special stuff. Since I love customizing gifts, I realized I could bring these two passions together. I became a t-shirt designer. Now, I’m seeing my dreams manifest.

I started my business with Arabic calligraphy t-shirts four years ago. I began working from home, later opened my shop. A friend’s father gave me a Digital Heat Press Machine for T-Shirts so that was my first step towards achieving my dream. My brother Adel supports me with my dream and we’ve become partners. I started to learn how to use the machine and how to print T-Shirts using videos on YouTube as I had no idea about using these kinds of machines. The videos helped me and I started to work and learn more from my mistakes. My logo is ANBRO2, the A is for my brother Adel, N for Nael ‘My name’, and ‘BRO2′ represents two brothers.

KT: How is the market of customized t-shirts?

Nael: Many people still buy these kinds of t-shirts. Some people buy it because they can’t find their size in the market whereas I can provide t-shirt for newborns up to 5X in American size. Some people want it as gifts and others want it to reflect their personality. My t-shirts are also good gifts for newborns with special designs printed on them.

KT: What are the most demanded designs?

Nael: People always order super hero t-shirts. We do not print anything related to religion, politics, nudity, or picture of women. I always deal with customers myself and refuse if someone brings me a picture of a woman; usually I don’t accept unless he proves that he is related to her by marriage certificates or her civil ID.

KT: Copyright infringement and stolen artwork is a big issue for a lot of designers. Has this been a problem for you, and if so how do you handle it?

Nael: I always make sure to print photos and logos with free use or create custom designs.

Kt: What was the toughest challenge you have ever faced?

Nael: My problem with my line of work is that I want to expand it but I believe that growing in business so fast may cause a painful fall. I prefer to be safe and start step by step. I do not want to rush it. The challenge that I face daily is my customers’ satisfaction. My clients know that they always get high quality products, that is why our slogan is “Made with love” because we always made our t-shirts with love and we are happy with the reaction of the customers when they admire the final result. The happiness of my customers is my goal. I always tell them if you don’t like the final result I will refund the money and I will re-make it. Even if I see a look in their face showing they don’t like it I will change it.

KT: Tell us about your stock.

Nael: We offer t-shirts, mobile covers, cushions, key chains, mobile pop sockets and printed posters. The t-shirts are of very high quality and the cuts of my t-shirts are American. Sometimes I add more products to satisfy my customers. My products are within the range. If you order a customized summer t-shirt the price starts from KD 5 to 25. Hoodie shirts start from KD 12 and up. It depends on the size of the picture and how many pictures will be print. All the designs and production is based in my store in Hawally in Rehab complex. The customers can also check our Instagram account ANBRO2 for more.

KT: Which is the hardest piece you worked on?

Nael: We do something call “weeding”. After printing the picture we cut it by hand. The t-shirt’s sticker has many details in the printed hair and is big in size, so it takes me four and half hours just to do the hair by hand. We care about the details to show the quality of the products.

KT: What kind of t-shirt printing do you use?

Nael: We have 4 types of t-shirts printing. The first kind is direct printing that prints the photo as it is. The second one is Vinyl Cutters that uses a machine to cut out designs on special solid color sheets of vinyl with high quality, durability, easily customize different shirts, great for small orders. I have to separate and cut out each color independently, doesn’t work well for designs with complex patterns or designs that show a lot of background of the shirt inside the design. The third one is screen printing, creating screens pressed up against cloth to place paint onto shirts one color per screen. The fourth one is sublimation, which is great for full-printed t-shirts. I want the designs to last long. Good t-shirt designs are ethical production. I do not believe in low-cost, cheap-to-manufacture and cheap-to-sell. A fair society does not grow in such an environment.

KT: What can we expect from you in the future?

Nael: My future plan is to expand my work inside and outside Kuwait such as in Jordan, Dubai, Egypt and Lebanon. I want to buy new printing machines. Every year I go to the Dubai exhibition for printing machines, there are similar exhibitions in Germany as well. I will go for it soon to develop and be up-to-date with the new technology in this field. I study the plan of getting a machine that prints on food or drinks. The ink sure should be edible.

By Faten Omar