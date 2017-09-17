Inquiry on expat hiring as an ‘Executive media producer’ for KD 850

KUWAIT: MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf yesterday filed an inquiry asking Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh about appointing an expatriate as an ‘executive media producer’ for a monthly salary of KD 850, arguing that there are many citizens qualified for the same position.

Hajraf also inquired about the measures that were followed to appoint the expat, his qualifications, the programs he produced, date of appointment and whether an ad was published to hire citizens or children of Kuwaiti women in the same position.

In addition, Hajraf filed another inquiry to Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah about the legal grounds based on which the CSC approved the expat’s appointment even before he received a degree in media, according to the lawmaker.

By A Saleh