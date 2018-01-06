Injured football fans leave hospital, probe launched

Amir congratulates Sultan Qaboos on Gulf Cup title

KUWAIT: The vast majority of Omani football fans who were injured a day earlier while celebrating their country’s Arabian Gulf Cup win have been discharged from hospital, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sport (PAS) said yesterday. A number of Kuwaiti officials have consistently checked on the wellbeing of the Omani fans, who plunged to the ground at the packed Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Friday after a glass barrier shattered, PAS’ Director General Dr Homoud Flaiteh told reporters. He added that a probe has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate mishap.

Oman on Friday beat the UAE in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw to win their second Arabian Gulf cup, sending legions of Omani supporters into a frenzy. HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman congratulating him on the Omani team’s win. The Amir praised the achievement of the Omani national football team and the high performance of the two teams in the “Gulf 23” final game. HH the Amir also highlighted the “high brotherly spirit” displayed by the teams in the fixture, as well as fair play and competition, embodying the close and strong ties among them.

The Amir prayed for Sultan Qaboos’ well-being, and further development and prosperity for Oman under his wise leadership. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar congratulatory cables to the sultan.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan also said in a statement late Friday that the 40 Omanis who were injured were in good condition, affirming that Health Minister Dr Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah was personally supervising medical treatment for them. All of the injured were transferred to hospitals to get the necessary treatment quickly, said Roudhan, who is also Minister of Commerce and Industry. Kuwait will secure tickets and accommodation for fans who missed flights, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber yesterday visited the injured Omani football fans. He said he is intent on ensuring that the Omani fans are taken care of and safely repatriated once they are fully healed, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem also visited the wounded Omanis. – KUNA