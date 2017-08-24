Injecting collagen; Fighting over a girl

KUWAIT: An Egyptian was recently arrested for injecting a number of young men with collagen to build up their muscles. Security sources said that the suspect had no medical license. He gave over 40 shots to a client in a very short time which resulted to several health problems. A case was filed and further investigations are still progress.

Citizen summoned

A citizen working in a Jahra Citizen-Service Center reported that another citizen had insulted him while he was on duty because he did not like the procedures which he claimed is too long and complicated. A case was filed and the citizen has been summoned for further investigations.

Fighting over a girl

Two young men were recently arrested in a Mubarak Al-Kabeer cafe for fighting over a girl who did not even notice either of them, said security sources noting that fight was triggered by an altercation over who will go for the girl.

Instantly killed

A Syrian in his forties was instantly killed when he was run over by a speeding vehicle in Shuwaikh industrial area. Security sources said the driver (a Kuwaiti) has been arrested pending further investigations.

Death threats

A Kuwaiti man recently filed a case accusing his old friend of threatening to kill him over some unsolved disputes, said security sources. The man asserted that he had been receiving death threats from his former friend. The suspect has been summoned by police.

Woman attacked

A Syrian woman reported that someone had attacked her while walking home in Jahra and stole her bag. The woman added that the thief assaulted her when she tried to resist and finally managed to snatch the bag and ran away.

‘Wanted citizen’

A citizen, who had been wanted for three fraud cases, was recently arrested on arrival at Saad Al-Abdullah Airport, said security sources. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa)