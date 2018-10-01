Information on the labor force in Kuwait

The average monthly wage of Kuwaiti male workers in the public sector is about 1769 KD and of Kuwaiti female workers is about 1265 KD, with a difference of 8.39% in favor of men in the public sector. The average monthly salary of non-Kuwaiti males in the public sector is about 710 KD and of non-Kuwaiti females is about 656 KD, with a difference of 2.8% in favor of males.

That means the difference between the genders is fairer in the case of non-Kuwaitis. The average monthly wage for Kuwaitis of both genders in the public sector is about 1478 KD. The same rate for non-Kuwaitis is about 684 KD, and the difference between the two rates is of about 1.116 percent in favor of Kuwaitis.

The average monthly wage of Kuwaiti males in the private sector is about 1,387 KD, which is 6.21 percent lower than that of males in the public sector. The average of Kuwaiti females in the private sector is about 835 KD, about 34 percent lower than their female peers in the public sector, and we do not know the impact of allocations to support the national employment to fill these differences.

The average monthly wage of non-Kuwaiti males in the private sector is about 261 KD or about 8.36 percent lower than their peers in the public sector. The average monthly wage of non-Kuwaiti females in the private sector is about 375 KD, which is 7.43 percent higher than the rate of non-Kuwaiti males in the private sector but lower than the rate of their peers in the public sector at 8.42 percent.