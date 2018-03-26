Info Minister Jabri handed additional youth portfolio

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the attendance of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received yesterday HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The premier presented to the Amir Mohammed Al-Jabri, who was sworn in as Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Jabri said the lofty directives he received from HH the Amir offer a roadmap for promoting youth services. This is likely to guarantee youth distinction and creativity in assuming their national responsibilities in building the nation and developing it in all fields, Jabri said in an exclusive press statement to KUNA after he was sworn in.

The minister highlighted HH the Crown Prince’s prime attention to youth, supporting their positive participation in building the nation and protecting its security and stability. He also praised great care to the Kuwaiti youth by the government, led by the prime minister. This is embodied in an ambitious national strategy to empower youth and back their initiatives and creativity, as well as promoting their skills, Jabri said. He added the coming period will see further coordination with MPs for lifting the suspension on the rest of Kuwaiti sports. – KUNA