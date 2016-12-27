Individual labor disputes can be submitted on weekdays

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower adjusted the mechanism of receiving individual disputes over work permit transfers with the aim of facilitating procedures and saving time. According to the old mechanism, an individual had to submit his transaction in person at the Hawally labor department from 10 am till 12 noon on Saturdays, while according to the new rule, individuals can do so during all official working days at the labor department where the company he/she wishes to transfer to is registered. The fees will be paid at the same department, so that the transaction could be later – when the automated system starts working – checked by the computer to make sure it matches all the needed conditions stipulated in ministerial decision number 57a/2016, such as paying the new fees and having worked at least six months for the current sponsor.

Surveillance cameras

The Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) is currently in the process of preparing the specifications of a tender to install surveillance cameras at main power transform units with the aim of preventing cable theft and protect the power grid. Informed sources said that tender will include installing cameras in around 700 units and that a special team was currently working on setting the specifications as well as attending presentations made by local telecom companies about the technologies they could provide in this regard.

By A Saleh