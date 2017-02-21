Indian nurse stabbed in Jleeb robbery attempt

KUWAIT: A 27-year-old Indian nurse was brutally stabbed by an unknown assailant yesterday morning during an apparent robbery attempt in her apartment building in Jleeb Al-Shoyoukh. The nurse who sustained stab wounds in her abdomen, leg and face, underwent an emergency surgery after being admitted in Farwaniya Hospital, according to neighbors. Her condition is reported to be stable.

According to the neighbors, she was accosted by the assailant from behind in an attempt to rob her as she tried to enter her second-floor apartment on returning from night duty. As she resisted the robbery attempt, the assailant stabbed her repeatedly and fled the scene. In spite of severe wounds and profuse bleeding, she reportedly managed to climb down the stairs to inform the neighbors on the ground floor who in turn called the police and ambulance.

The horrifying incident that took place around 8:30 am yesterday is the latest in a series of armed robberies and attacks that target expat residents in Jleeb Al-Shoyouk area. Though the police have intensified patrols in Jleeb area following regular complaints from resident associations, criminals continue armed attacks and mugging, the residents complain.

By Sajeev K Peter