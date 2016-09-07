Indian minister unveils Gandhi statue at embassy

KUWAIT: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh yesterday inaugurated a life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s Father of the Nation, at a solemn ceremony at the Indian Embassy. Addressing the gathering after paying a floral tribute to the new-installed statue, the minister said: “It is a historic occasion for the Indian community in Kuwait as we could install a statue of Gandhiji at the embassy.” Speaking about the contemporary relevance of Gandhian principles such as non-violence and cleanliness, he said by following these ideals, “we can not only propagate how India has been able to gain because of him, but also we are able to create harmony within the community.”

Congratulating the ambassador for taking this exemplary initiative, the minister expressed hope that the statue would be able to inspire those who visit the embassy. The Indian embassy in Kuwait is the first Indian mission in the Middle East to install a Gandhi statue on its premises. Indian Ambassador Sunil Jain in his welcome address said it was a proud moment for the embassy. Deputy Chief of Mission Shubashis Goldar, First Secretary, consular (community) K K Pahel, Labor Attache Thomas Joseph and other embassy officials were present at the ceremony. A large number of Indian community members attended the function.

Reception

On Tuesday evening, the Indian embassy hosted a reception in honor of the visiting minister, who arrived here on a two-day visit. The reception was attended by several members of the Indian community. During the two-day visit, the minister held discussions with several top officials in Kuwait. On Tuesday, Singh called on First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other officials and discussed various issues regarding the Indian community in Kuwait. The visiting minister was expected to meet the interior minister and health minister later yesterday.

Singh attended a community session and interacted with Indian residents in Kuwait, which was held at the embassy yesterday. He heard concerns that were raised by members on various community issues and assured to look into the issues and find solutions. Representatives of registered Indian associations in Kuwait, representatives of Indian schools, Indian private sector companies, public sector undertakings and media representatives attended the community meeting.

By Sajeev K Peter