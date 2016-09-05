Indian minister arrives today

KUWAIT: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh (Retd) will arrive in Kuwait today on a two-day visit. During the visit, the minister will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other top Kuwaiti dignitaries and discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The visiting minister will unveil life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi tomorrow at 7:00 am on the embassy premises.

The embassy has organized a community interaction with the minister tomorrow at 6:30 pm at the Indian embassy auditorium.

The embassy has invited representatives of all registered Indian associations in Kuwait, representatives of Indian schools, Indian private sector companies, public sector undertakings and media representatives to attend the community meeting

By Sajeev K Peter