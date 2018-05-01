Indian maids’ recruitment could start next week

KUWAIT: The interior ministry sent a letter to the foreign ministry to inform it that negotiations between the domestic help department and officials from the Indian embassy, including the labor consul, were successful.

A detailed explanation was given of the domestic help law, which deals with salaries and number of working hours, and guarantees workers’ rights in case of injury or death.

A security source said the process to bring in female domestic helpers may from India may start next week after the necessary measures are taken by the foreign ministry. – Al-Anbaa