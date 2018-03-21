Indian maid detained and tortured by her employer

KUWAIT: Ahmadi prosecution charged a citizen at Hadiya police station with ‘detaining and torturing’ a person in a case in which he is accused of mistreating his domestic helper.

Meanwhile, his sister denied any links with the case. An Indian man had told Hadiya police that his mother is being detained and tortured by her employer. Police went to the house, where they were met with a woman who identified herself as the sponsor’s sister.

She allowed police to take the victim, who was rushed to Adan Hospital where doctors said her condition was stable. Police discovered that the victim worked for the suspect despite him not being her official sponsor.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies