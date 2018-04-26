Indian-Kuwaiti trade: A deeply rooted relation

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti merchants of old had various interactions and business dealings with their counterparts in the region and beyond; however, trade and commerce with India had always been special and dear to their hearts. Back in the day, Kuwaiti tradesmen frequently traveled to India, establishing their businesses there, but this relation developed beyond trade with many Kuwaitis mingling with the local populace, learning their language and adopting some of their traditions. In his book “crafts, professions, and commercial enterprises of old Kuwait”, cultural researcher and historian Mohammad Jamal said that many Kuwaiti families have resided in India between the 19th and 20th centuries due to trading and commercial exchange.

Most Kuwaiti traders were based in Bombay city, current day Mumbai, said Jamal who claimed that small Kuwaiti communities were established in the city and other regions due to continuous business between the two sides. He added that the presence of Kuwaitis in Bombay helped to facilitate deals between Kuwait and India, leading to the bolstering of ties in general. The Indian traders were also keen on showcasing their goods to customers in Kuwait by selling goods to sailors or by actually sending ships to the Gulf country prior to World War II, said the researcher. Famed Kuwaiti merchant families opened offices in India in the old days, affirmed Jamal who indicated that strong bilateral relations continue until the modern day with a large Indian community residing and living in Kuwait. – KUNA