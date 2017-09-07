Indian housemaid shot

KUWAIT: An Indian housemaid was recently rushed to hospital with a gunshot to the left side of her back. Security sources said that the woman’s sponsor denied seeing the shooter. The sponsor claimed that she heard the shot and found her bleeding at her house. A case was filed.

Suspects nabbed

A Nepalese, accused of violating residency laws was recently arrested in Ahmadi with the possession of 12 home-made and 7 imported liquor bottles. Security sources said that the suspect confessed to selling the liquor. In another development, a Syrian who was recently arrested in Salmiya with the possession of drugs and some MoH stamps.

– Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa