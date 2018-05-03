Indian expat from Kuwait wins AED 7m in UAE draw

KUWAIT: Anil Varghese, an Indian expat and a Kuwaiti resident, won 7 million UAE dirhams (KD 574,000) in the Big Ticket raffle draw that was held in Abu Dhabi yesterday. “I am lucky because of my son Rahul,” a joyful Varghese told Kuwait Times yesterday when asked about his reaction to the surprise win. Varghese, who bought the ticket (Super 7 Draw Series) online last month, said: “I hit the jackpot on the ticket number 11197 that matches my son’s date of birth of 11/97.”

Varghese has been working in a private company in Kuwait for the last 26 years. “I still cannot get over the shock win. I can’t believe that I am the first-prize winner and 7 million dirhams richer today,” he said. He had bought the raffle ticket for the second time.

Varghese is married to Renu. Rahul, his 21-year-old son, is currently studying in Kerala. Varghese said he has not yet made up his mind as how to use the prize money. He has submitted the documents for processing the prize money and the cheque is expected to arrive in one week’s time. Seven other winners were announced at the raffle draw, each of whom won AED 100,000 each. One winner was a Bangladeshi and one a Moroccan, while the rest were all Indians.

By Sajeev K Peter