Indian Embassy celebrates Independence Day

KUWAIT: Braving the excruciating summer heat, thousands of Indians flocked to the Indian Embassy yesterday to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day. Indian Ambassador K Jeeva Sagar hoisted the national flag at 8 am in the presence of embassy officials and community members, followed by the singing of the national anthem. The ambassador then read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the occasion, outlining the growth and development of the world’s largest democracy over the last seven decades after its independence in 1947.

Addressing the huge crowd gathered at the premises, the ambassador said: “For every Indian, Independence Day is an occasion to rejoice and a day to be proud of.” Jeeva Sagar, who took over as India’s ambassador in Kuwait six months ago, also underscored the historically close and warm relations between Kuwait and India. “I have the opportunity to listen to several Kuwaitis who speak about India in great admiration. They have high regard for India’s freedom, diversity, culture, family values, education and its vast diaspora,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador said he is quite proud of representing a country that is able to supply everything to the world today, from domestic help to satellites. Applauding the Indian expatriate community in Kuwait and assuring them of the embassy’s continuous support, Jeeva Sagar said: “Wherever the Indian diaspora is there, people respect you because of the way you behave and the way you contribute to the best of the country of your residence.”

The large crowd during the celebration represented a cross-section of the largest expatriate community in Kuwait, reflecting India’s ethnic, linguistic, religious and cultural diversity. Many cultural programs were held to mark the occasion that included a musical band by the Bohra community and singing of patriotic songs by various Indian cultural associations like Saradhi Kuwait and Kannada Kootta. Popular Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al-Rashid enthralled the crowd by singing two Hindi patriotic songs.

By Sajeev K Peter