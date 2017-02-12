Indian banker commits suicide

KUWAIT: An Indian banker dead in an apparent suicide after he threw himself to death from the fourth floor a Farwaniya building where he lived. The banker spent several days screaming hysterically before committing suicide, according to his neighbors. A security source said detectives inspected the man’s apartment flat and did not find any evidence of foul play. A suicide case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Missing boy found

An Egyptian boy named Mohammad was found three days after his disappearance. The boy spent his time in a mosque, not wanting to face his family after his school grades dropped. His father expressed regret over the way he admonished him. The boy was found and returned by Farwaniya detectives. – Translated from the Arabic press