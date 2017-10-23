India is Kuwait’s 3rd trade partner

KUWAIT: Kuwait has ranked third among commercial partners with Kuwait with the imports from the Asian nation amounting to $1.83 billion in 2016, member of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tareq Al-Mutawaa said yesterday.

Mutawaa, in a statement during a meeting with a visiting Indian delegation headed by Chair of the International Affairs Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Ranjeet Chaturvedi, expressed readiness to bolster further the close relations with India.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi said the Indian chamber, established in 1905, comprises 115 sub-chambers. The Indian delegation included 15 representatives of Indian companies specialized in realestate, infrastructure, construction, airports, energy, agriculture and communications. The Kuwaiti chamber was established in 1959. — KUNA