India eyes speedy solution to issues of engineers, nurse: Swaraj

KUWAIT: India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said yesterday that India is seeking an early solution to the issues of degree accreditation of Indian engineers and stranded nurses in Kuwait. Swaraj, who arrived in Kuwait yesterday on her maiden visit to the country after successfully concluding her visit to Qatar, will hold talks with HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem today. She will also hold discussions with Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah today on a wide range of bilateral issues.

“During my talks today with HH the Amir, HH the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, I will raise both these issues and seek solutions at the earliest,” Swaraj said while interacting with the Indian community at the Indian Embassy. Only one nurse out of 80 stranded in Kuwait without jobs or salaries has been able to leave Kuwait so far. Similarly, thousands of Indian engineers have been affected by a new regulation that stipulates that Kuwait Engineers Society (KES) will recognize only those engineering degrees that are recognized by India’s National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

“I am confident that both these ‘compassionate and serious’ issues will be sorted out without any further delays,” Swaraj said. She also underlined the Indian government’s commitment to the causes of the Indian diaspora. “India is the fastest growing economy today. It is a nation that shapes the global agenda. Along with these transformations, the priority of the government has also changed. Not just the foreign policy initiative, but alleviating the grievances of the Indian diaspora, especially of blue-collar workers, has become a priority of the government today,” she said.

“In the Gulf region alone there are around 3.9 million blue-collar workers. Many of them may be facing problems, but they have to realize that relief is just one tweet away,” she said, stating the Indian ambassadors across the globe are ready to respond and offer services 24/7. Kuwait is home to around one million Indians, making them the largest expat community in the country.

The minister said bilateral relations between Kuwait and India remain strong without any complexities. She praised HH the Amir for his pioneering role in the Gulf region and commended his leadership efforts in mediating and finding solutions to the problems in the region. According to a statement from India’s External Affairs Ministry, Kuwait and India are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) before Swaraj wraps up her two-day visit today. The countries had signed an MoU on labor, employment and manpower development on April 10, 2007. A joint working group (JWG) was established subsequently to ensure the implementation of the MoU and propose time-to-time revisions of its clauses if needed.