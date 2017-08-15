India embassy celebrates 71st Independence Day – Amir congratulates Indians, leaders

KUWAIT: Braving the excruciating summer heat, thousands of Indians gathered yesterday at the Indian Embassy premises to celebrate the country’s 71st Independence Day. The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Sunil Jain followed by the singing of the national anthem. The ambassador read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the occasion.

Addressing the huge gathering, comprising community members from all walks of life , the ambassador emphasized that the relations between the two countries have been historically close, warm and friendly. He commended the contribution of the Indian community in Kuwait’s socio-economic development. The ambassador said, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has high respect and love for Indians and great love for India, pointing out His Highness the Amir’s private visit to India in June-July.

Minister’s visit

Jain said India’s Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar is slated to visit Kuwait next month. “The minister’s visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries,” he added. He urged the community members to give positive suggestions if any which could be considered during the bilateral discussions. Regarding the issue of non-payment of salaries and indemnities by some local companies he said the issue has been taken to higher levels and some solutions have been found.

“We have a big project coming up on the left side of the embassy. That will cause some disruptions in the functioning of the embassy. One side of the road will be closed and no parking will be allowed on the road to the embassy. The embassy is discussing the matter with the foreign ministry as to how to minimize the problem of disruption in the embassy’s functioning,” the ambassador said. On the occasion, the ambassador extended warm greetings to the members of the royal family. He also extended greeting to the community members. The ambassador highlighted the measures taken by the embassy to improve the consular services for the community.

The Bohra community band played a variety of marching tunes. Indian associations such as Thrissur Association, Saradhi Kuwait, Indian Doctors Forum, Musiq Beats, Kaiser Ali Khan, Kalari Fitness Institute etc rendered patriotic songs. Around 950,000 Indian nationals are working in Kuwait as businesspersons, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, technicians in oil and gas sector, construction workers, nurses and domestic workers.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a cable of congratulations to the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al Sabah sent similar cables.

By Sajeev K Peter