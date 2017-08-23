Incorrect data on residency permits leave traveling expatriates confused

‘3 nationalities may not travel, others must sign undertaking to correct data’

KUWAIT: Confusion over incorrect data on work visas left many expats stranded and unable to travel out of Kuwait for holiday recently. Continued confusion about who is affected, how to correct the problem and if expats will be stopped from traveling continues to worry those planning for their leaves. In order to clarify the issue, Kuwait Times visited the Immigration Department in Mishref yesterday and spoke to immigration officials regarding the problem.

The immigration department has set up a special counter specifically to deal with the incorrect data problem. “If they want to correct their data, applicants must come personally and submit to us a filled application form (to be completed at the typing department).

They should attach copies of their passport and civil ID along with their marriage contract (if married) attaching copies of wife’s or husband’s civil IDs,” explained the Immigration officer on duty. Earlier security sources clarified that expats with incorrect data will not be barred from leaving the country – but will be asked to sign an undertaking to correct their data once they are back from vacation.

However, three nationalities – those from Iran, Iraq and Syria – will be strictly prohibited and barred from leaving the country if there are discrepancies over date of birth or other information on their passports and residency permits. Last week, the Director General of Kuwait International Airport, Major General Walid Al-Saleh, said authorities discovered that many expats have conflicting data on their passports and residency permits. He announced to the expats community to correct their records or they’ll be barred from leaving the country.

Dudes Valiente, a Filipino national, is confused and concerned regarding the matter. “On my Civil ID it is clear August 22, 1988 but on my passport October 22, 1988. My real birth date should be October but my civil ID says August. It is not my mistake, it’s a mistake by the immigration department. Now, it becomes a problem and I told them before they have not corrected it, but they said, it’s okay,” Valiente said.

Another expat expressed her concern regarding documents and transactions in case her number will be changed: “This is scary! I am scheduled to take a vacation this coming September and I am aware that my passport’s birth date does not matching the one in my civil ID. I tried to correct this a long time ago but the immigration department at that time told me it really doesn’t matter. Should I go to the immigration department now to correct it or what?” a Filipina nurse asked. “I exist based on this national civil ID I’ve got here ever since, what is the assurance that my record since I entered Kuwait will not be compromised? I need to be assured of that,” she said.

By Ben Garcia