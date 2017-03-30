In cold blood

What? That’s all? You couldn’t put the phone down and try to catch her hands and pull her to safety? This actually reflected against the sponsor, thank God, because now she is accused that she did not help save the woman.

What changes people and makes them so cold blooded lately? The story of this Ethiopian maid who fell and is all over the social media today in Kuwait is shocking. It’s bizarre, I don’t understand. I watched the video 100 times and I can’t figure it out. Her employer (called kafeela) was standing right there and could have helped the lady but instead she was busy videotaping the maid as she hung from the window by her fingers, screaming for help.

Then her boss tells the maid in a cool voice, “you crazy, come back”.

By the way, some other video was quickly published in defense of the sponsor, showing a dark skinned woman slapping a baby. The posters claimed that the video showed the same maid earlier in a way intended to defend the sponsor for not helping the maid as she fell from the window.

But it’s not clear that the two women are the same.

And the other point, which is more important, I have to ask, is who videotaped the woman slapping the baby? You can tell from the video that it was done with someone holding a phone, not by hidden camera. And if this same maid was slapping the baby, why wasn’t the police called and she arrested earlier? Why leave her hanging on the edge of a window to fall? Luckily the maid survived. But many questions remain.

Maybe she was trying to commit suicide? But there was a big chance for her boss to help her. Even if she didn’t save her, she shouldn’t have ben videotaping in cold blood.

I’m sure the Ministry of Interior investigators and the public prosecution will investigate fully to know the details of this horror.

By Badrya Darwish

badrya_d@kuwaittimes.net