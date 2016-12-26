Imported foodstuffs subjected to strict measures: Municipality

KUWAIT: Director of imported food management at Kuwait Municipality Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi asserted yesterday that his department carries out strict inspection campaigns of all sorts of foodstuffs since entering the country to ensure they meet all health requirements.

That food shipments will not be released without full inspection and that they meet the set requirements in this regard, Mutairi said in a statement issued by the public relations department at Kuwait Municipality. He pointed out that his department has sent some 17,426 samples of foodstuffs to the laboratory of the Ministry of Health to assure they meet all requirements.

Meanwhile, the Capital emergency team at the municipality raided a food warehouse and confiscated nine tons of spoiled foodstuff. The warehouse was closed down. Director of Capital Municipality Ammar Al-Ammar said supervisory departments are carrying out surprise campaigns in various areas at the instructions of the Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi to intensify campaigns at cooperatives, restaurants, meat markets and roaming vendors to make sure about the validity of food.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies