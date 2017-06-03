Imam Sadeq blast’s anniversary brought national unity to Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: Kuwait still remembers when the hand of terrorism spread to the masses of innocent worshipers in the Imam Al-Sadeq mosque. It was a miserable attempt to create discord through tampering with the security and stability of the country.

A sorrowful event that brought national unity to Kuwaitis who stood in solidity and cohesion in the face of terrorism. Today marks the second anniversary of the terrorist bombing that took place during Friday prayers on June 26, 2015, corresponding to Ramadan 9th 1436, led to the death of 26 people and the injury of 227 others.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was keen to be at the site only few minutes after the blast, despite the seriousness of the security situation, and spontaneously, he said, “these are my children,” in response on the tragedy unfolding us.

Such words and spontaneous statement by the leader has had a tremendous impact on everyone’s hearts and killed the terrorists’ intention to spread evil further, simple words that have reflected a leader’s love of his people and is determined to uphold the unity of the country.

This was demonstrated when the mourning took place and was held at Kuwait’s Grand Mosque on June 27, 2015, and in the presence of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, senior officials, ministers, members of the National Assembly, and dignitaries.

Kuwaitis’ unity

Thousands of Kuwaiti people and residents gathered to offer condolences in a portrait that best represented the meaning of national cohesion and unity to the whole world. The bombing attack aimed at dividing people and to bring discord to all society, the perpetrators were “hoping to succeed in their plan,” but the bravery of Kuwaitis and their unity disrupted their plan and it failed, said Dr Mohammad Jawad Al-Hadher, a survivor from this evil attack in Imam Al-Sadeq mosque. Hadher added the presence of His Highness the Amir a few minutes after the explosion had an incredible impact on the unification of Kuwaitis, especially his words that remained valid and circulated widely.

Hadher, whose uncle Mohammed Hussein Al-Hadher was one of the victims of the attack, noted that one of the largest sights for national unity during that period was the establishment of an official condolences ceremony under the noble directives of His Highness the Amir at the state Grand Mosque. He pointed out “the unified funeral prayer has also proved to the whole world that Kuwait stands against any terrorist act aimed at provoking sectarian violence,” Hadher said.

Against sectarianism

Hisham Al-Faily, another survivor, recalled, “Such terrorist act was aimed at undermining the security and stability of Kuwaiti society.” However, the presence of His Highness the Amir only a few minutes after the accident, was a testimony to the whole world that Kuwait stands against sectarianism and violence.” Al-Faily added such stand and words by His Highness the Amir are still remembered from all over the world and if anything, it shows his great attachment to Kuwaiti people.

Faily noted that the incident showed to the whole world that Kuwaitis are all united at a time of trouble and that those who seek to stir strife and sectarianism among its people will not be affective, the “terrorist incident increased the solidarity among Kuwaiti people.”

Meanwhile, Noor Al-Khawaja, the daughter of Dr Jassem Al-Khawaja who was killed in the bombing of Imam Sadeq mosque, said that this attack, which took place two years ago, contributed to strengthening the cohesion of the Kuwaiti society as Kuwait stood united.

Khawaja added that this strong cohesion fortified Kuwait from terrorism and terrorists and prevented it from infiltrating the ranks of its people and the division of their unity. “Their love for Kuwait is more than solid than a despicable act of terrorism that was aimed primarily to bring chaos and division.” She concluded by saying that His Highness the Amir played a key role in strengthening national unity and care for all victims of this tragedy. – KUNA