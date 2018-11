Illicit garbage dumped in Mahboula



KUWAIT: Unknown persons are dumping truckloads of garbage in an unauthorized spot in Mahboula. According to Kuwait Times reader, J Mathew, who witnessed the dumping, a large yellow dump truck has pulled up to the empty lot, located in block 2 and dumped piles and piles of trash. The impact on the immediate environment, not to mention the possibly of spreading disease during the rainy season is unknown. (Photos courtesy J Mathew)