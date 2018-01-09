Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown

KUWAIT: Various security directorates have launched inspection campaigns under the supervision of the Interior Ministry’s Acting Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Affairs Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Tarrah in the period from December 31, 2017 to January 6, 2018. The campaigns resulted in arresting 338 absconders and people wanted on various criminal and civil claims, 571 in violation of residency laws, 85 vehicles were impounded while, 88 drug and liquor-related cases, 91 theft and begging cases were filed.

Traffic violations

Ahmadi security director Brig Abdullah Saffah sent a citizen to the Drug Control General Department for the possession of 56 tablets suspected of being illicit. Also, his car was impounded after issuing 12 traffic citations including driving without a license, escaping from police, hitting a pavement, having illegally shaded windows, speeding, and not having a license plate on the back of his vehicle.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies