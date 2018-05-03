Hundreds arrested in crackdowns around Kuwait

Ishbeliya service center’s shooting suspect detained

KUWAIT: Security authorities carried out several campaigns that included 118 checkpoints in all governorates over two consecutive days (Apr 30 and May 1), resulting in the arrest of 145 wanted people in addition to 244 violators of the residency law and others who did not have any ID. Seven vehicles were impounded, while police dealt with 14 drugs cases, four liquor cases, three theft cases and 10 roaming laborers. Authorities also dealt with 135 fights and issued 652 traffic citations.

Shooting suspect caught

Criminal security men arrested a citizen in his diwaniya in Jahra after he fired three rounds in front of an Ishbeliya citizen service center following a dispute with an officer. He was found to be a former soldier and has a criminal record. He said his actions were due to the officer insulting him. He was charged with attempted murder.

Arsonist arrested

A citizen accused of starting a fire at a co-operative society refused to give any information to Ahmadi detectives after they arrested him, and did not give any reason for his action. Detectives identified him after reviewing surveillance footage. A warrant was obtained and he was arrested while he was driving in Mangaf. The suspect confessed to starting the fire and he was detained on arson charges.

Search for swindler

A citizen was swindled by a man who convinced him to become partners in a café. He took KD 5,300 from him and disappeared. The citizen went to the man’s apartment and discovered he had moved. Detectives are working on the case.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies