Humidity to continue until September 20th: Meteorologist

KUWAIT: Veteran meteorologist and astronomer Dr Saleh Al-Ojairi said the current humidity Kuwait is witnessing will continue until September 20th, due to a trough. Humidity appeared late this year, as it normally arrives in August, and this promises for a rainy season in the winter, he said.

KD 2,000 per month

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) remanded in custody an Indian woman who ran an unlicensed nursery inside a bachelors’ residence. The suspect said that she was making KD 2,000 per month from her business, and was caring for 16 children at the time of her arrest.

Toll roads

A study is currently ongoing to charge fees for using some roads in Kuwait, said Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation Engineer Ahmad Al-Hossan, adding that this would be considered a service for motorists in order to help alleviate traffic congestions, further explaining that it would be up to drivers who ‘wish to be distinguished’. Hossan further indicated that the authority is ready for the rain season.

Fake employment

Inspections made by the Public Authority for Manpower for the past two years showed that 85 percent of Kuwaiti workers in the private sector are carrying out their duties in the companies where they are hired. Director of incentives payments in the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP), supervisor of service centers Hiyam Al-Duwailah said that MGRP exerted much efforts to fight fake employment in the private sector through many committees and teams.

She said inspection of fake labor during the period from 2016 until this past Monday revealed that 8,018 Kuwaiti employees worked in the private sector and received labor allowances. MGRP took administrative and legal procedures by halting support to 1,225 employees who were not performing their jobs, she added, explaining that referring such cases to prosecution was the authority of the Public Authority for Manpower.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh