Humid weather expected to continue during weekend

KUWAIT: Humid weather is expected to continue during the weekend, especially in the coastal areas, the official at the Kuwait Meteorological Department Yasser Al-Bloushi said yesterday. Al- Bloushi said that hot and humid weather would continue today and would gradually reduce late evening as the highest temperature would reach around 44-46 degrees Celsius. Wind will be light to moderate – coming from the northwest. As for the status of the sea, Al-Bloushi said that waves would be light to moderate at a height of one to four feet.

The lowest temperature would reach around 30-25 degree Celsius with light to moderate southwestern wind at speeds between 8-26 kilometers per hour (kph). Waves would be light to moderate at a height of one to four feet, he said. Tomorrow’s weather will also be hot and humid especially in coastal areas – with southeastern light to moderate wind. The speeds will be between 8-28 kph with high temperature between 45-43 Degrees Celsius.

The status of sea tomorrow will be “light to moderate waves at heights of one to four feet. The lowest temperature will between 30-25 degrees where humidity will reduce at night,” said the meteorologist. As for Saturday Al-Bloushi said the weather would be hot and humid during the daytime, with a light to moderate southeast winds at the speed of 10 to 30 kph. Highest temperature would be between 45-42 Degrees Celsius and the lowest will be between 30-24 degrees. Status of the sea will be light to moderate waves at one to four feet high.

On Sunday, the weather would be hot and humid with southeastern light to moderate wind at speed of 10 to 23 kph. Highest temperature would be between 45-42 degrees, and the lowest between 30-24 degrees. — KUNA