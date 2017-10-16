Human trafficking network busted

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives arrested four people who face human trafficking charges related to holding people against their will and forcing them to practice prostitution. The suspects, a citizen, a bedoon and two Asian nationals, reportedly ran massage parlors in Mahboula and Abu Halifa where they forced human trafficking victims to work for extended hours and to offer sexual services to clients. Police freed 26 Asian men and women who were held against their will by the suspects.

Assault

A man and a woman were arrested after they lured a man into a building’s parking lot in Bneid Al-Qar and beat him up. The victim was treated by paramedics while the couple were taken to Daya police station for questioning. Separately, police are looking for a girl who joined her friends in fighting with a man near the arrival’s gate of Kuwait International Airport, before escaping. The others were taken to Farwaniya Hospital to treat their injuries.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun