Human Rights society launches hotline for labor inquiries

KUWAIT: Kuwait Society for Human Rights launched the hotline 22215150 to explain to expat workers in Kuwait their legal rights and various duties. Chairman of the society Khalid Al-Humaidi said the hotline operates in five languages – Arabic, English, Filipino, Hindi and Urdu – to receive questions from the largest possible number of workers about the labor law, ministerial decisions and legal procedures that must be followed.

New record

The Ministry of Electricity and Water’s (MEW) Undersecretary Mohammad Bushehri expected the new tariffs applied to the commercial sector will have a positive effect within the next three months. He said the ministry will announce the results of the implementation in September, when it announces the end of the peak consumption period as temperatures start to drop. He said MEW expected the load to reach a new record, as it reached 13,570 megawatts while temperatures reached 51 degree Celsius, whereas production exceeds 16,000 megawatts.

No shortage

Assistant Undersecretary for General Education Fatima Al-Kandari said there is no shortage in teachers for any specialties in the coming school year (2017/2018). She added that the coordination and general education follow up has enough number of teachers to cover schools in all stages including the new schools that will come into service at the start of the new year.

Financial commitments

The Finance Ministry refused to provide financial commitments for 10 major projects to be executed by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), despite its approval last year of demands to provide budgets for its stalled projects. MPW put forth 15 projects to develop roads, while the finance ministry refused to provide financial commitment for 10 of them. The Finance Ministry meanwhile asked the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) to set its priorities for the next stage and decide the projects to be executed, so budgets can be prepared.

Housing

Statistics of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) show a drop in the number of people on waiting lists by 584, and these are the same numbers that were struck out by the inspection and examination committee.

By A Saleh