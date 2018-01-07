Human rights committee starts receiving grievances online

Complaints can be e-mailed for panel members to review

KUWAIT: The parliament’s human rights committee will start receiving grievances online through the its e-mail address (human.rightss@kna.kw), panel chairman MP Adel Al-Damkhi announced yesterday. This measure will help facilitate communication with the committee to file in various complaints with the relevant authorities, he explained. Damkhi added that online complaints will include the complainant’s information such as full name, civil ID number, address and others, in addition to documents needed to support the complaint.

Interests on loans

The parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee met yesterday and unanimously agreed to remove reports on banning interests on loans given to retirees and reducing the minimum age of retirement from the agenda of tomorrow’s National Assembly session. The decision was made to subject those two draft proposals to further studies before they are submitted. The reasons behind the withdrawal will be explained during the session, committee chairman MP Salah Khorsheed said and stressed that a foreign company had been assigned to study early retirement within 45 days effective on signing the contract. In this regard, MP Saleh Ashour stressed that lawmakers’ requested the withdrawal of the two proposals and the project was passed by a majority vote by Salah Khorsheed, Khalaf Dumaitheer, Faisal Al-Kandary and Khalil Abul, while Saleh Ashour, Safa Al-Hashem and Osama Al-Shaheen voted against it. The committee also approved a government project to allow borrowing KD 25 billion from local and international markets after discussing all justifications.

Contract violations

MP Majed Al-Mutairi blamed Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan and held him fully responsible for companies violating the contracts signed with his ministry. He also exclaimed about the delay in handing over the Shadadiya industrial area infrastructure project between the Public Authority for Industry (PAI) and Mishrif Trading and Contracting Company, in which serious violations were detected by the State Audit Bureau. Mutairi has filed a parliamentary inquiry against the minister concerning the KD 84 million project, asking if its phases are complete, whether the contractor has problems in Al-Wafra and Al-Bade’a projects signed with the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), the value of changing orders and when the project will be handed over to PAI. Mutairi has promised to use all possible constitutional tools to protect public funds.

Case adjourned

The court of appeal yesterday adjourned hearing the case filed against MP Waleed Al-Tabtabai by his ex-wife till March 4, 2018. Tabtabai was accused of tricking his ex-wife into an intimate relationship outside marital life, for which the criminal court had initially sentenced him to seven years with labor. Though the court ordered Tabtabai to be released from jail until the next hearing in the case, the lawmaker remains in custody as he serves time in the National Assembly storming case. Separately, Ahmadi district attorney recently excluded criminal intentions in a report filed by a female citizen in her sixties accusing her own son of threatening to kill her on grounds that the son, who was arrested and referred to the psychiatric disease hospital, had a file with the hospital.

By A Saleh