Huge 65% rise in travellers during long Eid holiday: Airport official

KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport expects a 65.46 percent rise in people flying abroad within the Eid Al-Fitr holidays in comparison to last year’s figures. During the approximately 10- day holiday starting on Friday, which comprises the occasion, travellers are expected to hit the 410,400 mark, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation deputy chairman for aviation safety said.

The number is a stark difference to the 141,700 travellers recorded in 2016, according to Emad Al-Jelowi, during the festive occasion which marks the end of the holy Islamic lunar month of Ramadan. A significant factor in this year’s rise in numbers is that the holiday falls within the summer, he suggested, when schools are out and most inhabitants seek to escape the blazing hot temperatures.

The three-day occasion given as a public holiday could also stretch to 10 days if a crescent is spotted tomorrow instead of today – during a working week, which starts on today in the northern Gulf Arab country. The large volume of travellers has caused huge delays and malfunctions throughout the airport, which has a capacity of six million passengers but currently accepts double that amount, said the official.

It is because of this, airport officials have devised several ways to ease the burden on travelers, including allowing them to check in their luggage at midnight on the same day of intended travel. — KU