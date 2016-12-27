Huawei Honor set on changing the Smartphone industry in 2017

Honor, the world’s number one smartphone e-brand from Huawei, has recorded solid growth over 2016 and has established itself as a truly global player in the smartphone industry in just 3 years. Underpinned by an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, Honor’s footprint has increased considerably in the space of just three years to span 74 different countries and regions to this day, with sales revenues topping US$6 billion and 40 million units shipped globally in 2015.

In 2016, it witnessed record sales across its range of technology-packed devices, solidifying Honor’s position as a leading global smartphone brand. The brand’s third-year anniversary caps another successful year for the millennial-centric brand as it continues its drive for innovation, and will kick the New Year off with exciting news that will propel the smartphone success story to higher standards of success within the industry in 2017. This past year has been a triumphant one for honor, starting with the launch of the street smart honor 5X.

The flagship device scooped an impressive seven accolades including ‘Top Pick for CES 2016’ by Android Central and featured in the Top 10 smartphones that ‘stole the show’ by CRN.com.

Soon after that in April, Honor brought the biggest global online sales bonanza “Honor World Carnival” to the Middle East for the first time; achieving ground-breaking results for its initiative. In just three days Honor achieved 100 percent increase in online sales in the Middle East where the high volume of traffic to the website led to continuous restocking for the limited-edition products.

In August 2016, honor broke records with the launch of its flagship beauty; the honor 8 that registered an unprecedented 100% increase in sales within Gitex; the eight-day electronic retail show in the UAE. The Honor 8 offers even more value to the end user: It has phenomenal aesthetic appeal, boasting a carefully polished 15-layer craftsmanship; a 12 MP dual camera with one RGB and one monochrome sensor, as well as the Smart Key function that allows users to access Instagram with a single click and double-click for Twitter; at an astonishing price of AED 1,599. Honor 8 is available in gold, black, white and the highly desired sapphire blue which drove 70% of the honor 8 sales at Gitex.

Chris Sun Baigong, Vice President Huawei honor Middle East CBG commented: “2017 is going to be an exciting year for honor. We are looking at breaking norms and showing our users that premium quality is now within their reach. In the Middle East we see great potential for our brand; this is particularly so due to the predominance of digital natives and high incidence of early adopters that impact the way in which we approach this highly sophisticated market. For 2017, we are looking forward to bringing more smart phones to the region that meet and exceed users’ expectations, we urge the digital natives to look out for our surprise at CES 2017 and to visit our website to know more www.hihonor.com.”