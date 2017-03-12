Housing welfare a priority in Kuwait Vision 2035

KUWAIT: Providing housing for citizens is considered one of the main goals for Kuwait Vision 2035, through establishing and distributing thousands of houses, apartments, in various parts of the country. Kuwait allocated billions of dinars in response to Kuwaiti families requests for housing, and made it a government priority through establishing a huge housing projects, like in Jaber Al-Ahmad city, Saad Al-Abdullah, Sabah Al-Ahmad, northwest of Al-Sulaibkhat, Mutlaa, Khairan, and Silk residential cities. – KUNA