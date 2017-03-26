Housing Minister, Chinese Company ink infrastructure contract for South Mutlaa

KUWAIT: Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Utilities Yasser Abul signed yesterday a contract with a Chinese company for constructing the infrastructure for 18,519 lots of land in South Al-Mutlaa City project.

The contract, worth KD 215.8 million (about $712.14 million), also covers the sub-power plants for eight neighborhoods in Al-Mutlaa. The ministry will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to open up fresh prospects for further cooperation in housing and infrastructure projects, the minister said on the sidelines of the ceremony held at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

Eleven companies from several countries bid for the project, Abul said, noting that the Chinese winner is among the leading globally in the field. According to the minister, owners of the land will be handed over the building licenses with the beginning of 2019, then the third contract for the rest of land in the city will be offered for bid.

Meanwhile, PAHW Director General Bader Al-Wugayyan said that work in the eight areas will be carried out over two phases; the first, two years, includes 12,177 lots of land, and the second 6,342, to be implemented in 30 months once work kicks off. Wugayyan added that the South Al-Mutlaa City project includes 28,288 homes, and public buildings, as well as recreational, educational, sports and service facilities. – KUNA