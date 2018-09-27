Hot weather seen with variable light winds at weekend

KUWAIT: Weather in Kuwait will be predominantly hot with variable light winds through the weekend, said a Kuwaiti meteorologist yesterday. Speaking to KUNA, meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said that temperature will fall ahead of the fall season. The daytime temperature yesterday reached between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, said Qarawi, adding that wind speed was between 6 to 22 kilometers per hour (km/h) with the sea seeing waves of one to two feet. Yesterday’s evening weather saw temperature falling to 27 to 29 degrees Celsius with waves reaching around one to three feet.

The weather today will see temperatures soaring to 42 to 44 degrees Celsius during the day and cooling down to 26 and 28 degrees Celsius in the evening, Qarawi said, adding that wind speeds will vary during daytime to reach 10 to 35 km/h while in the evening it will be between eight to 30 km/h. The sea will witness waves between two to five feet in the day and one to four feet in the evening.

Tomorrow’s weather will continue the trend of hot temperatures during the day, reaching between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, while in the evening it will cool down to around 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. Light variable northwestern winds with speeds of eight to 28 km/h during the day and six to 26 km/h are forecast for tomorrow evening. The sea will see waves reaching one to three feet during the entire day. – KUNA