Hot, humid weather during weekend in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Hot and humid weather is expected during the weekend, especially in coastal areas, said the official at the Kuwait Meteorological Department Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi yesterday. Today’s weather will be hot and humid especially on the coastal areas, with southeast light to moderate wind at speeds between eight to 35 kph, the high temperature will be between 45-47 Degrees Celsius, said Qarawi.

The status of sea Friday will be light to moderate waves at heights of two to four feet, said the meteorologist. The lowest temperature on Friday will between 30-32 degrees. Qarawi said that Saturday would be very hot and humid with a light to moderate southeast winds at speeds of eight to 26 kph. Highest temperature would be between 47-49 Degrees Celsius and the lowest between 31-33 degrees. Status of the sea will be light to moderate waves at one to three feet high during daytime and light to moderate at the evening at one to four feet high. – KUNA