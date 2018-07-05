Hot, humid weather during weekend

KUWAIT: Kuwait is still affected by the Indian seasonal pressure which supplies the region with hot and relatively humid air masses, especially on the coastal areas, Kuwait Metrological Center (KMC) said yesterday. Today’s weather is expected to be very hot and relatively humid, with light to moderate northeastern to northwestern wind at speeds between 12 and 32 km/h, Weather Forecast Monitor at Kuwait Metrological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said. The expected maximum temperature will be between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius. The sea state would be light to moderate waves between two to five feet. During the evening, the weather would be relatively hot and humid with light to moderate southeast wind at speeds between eight and 28 km/h. The expected minimum temperature would be between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. The sea state would be light to moderate waves between one to four feet.

Today, the weather is expected to be very hot and relatively humid with light to moderate southeast wind at speeds between 10 and 30 km/h. The expected maximum temperature would be between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius. The sea state would be light to moderate waves between two to four feet. During the evening, the weather would be relatively hot and humid with light to moderate southeast wind at speeds between 10 and 30 km/h. The minimum expected temperature would be between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The sea state would be light to moderate waves between one to four feet. – KUNA