Hot, dusty, windy weather forecast

KUWAIT: Kuwait Metrological Center announced yesterday that the country is currently affected by the Indian seasonal trough, accompanied by dry and hot masses of air, with dusty weather and low to zero visibility in some areas, with high sea waves. Meteorologist Yasser Al-Bloushi said in remarks to KUNA yesterday that the weather yesterday was extremely hot, with temperature ranging between 46-48 degrees Celsius, and sea with light to moderate waves of two to six feet in height, and northwesterly winds, of moderate to active speed, ranging between 20-50 km per hour, accompanied with dust.

The weather yesterday night was relatively hot and dusty, with temperature ranging between 32-35 degrees Celsius, and northwesterly winds, of moderate to active speed, ranging between 25-55 km per hour, and sea with moderate to high waves of four to seven feet, Bloushi added.

The weather today morning will be dusty and very hot, with temperature ranging between 47-49 degrees, and strong winds ranging between 30-70 km per hour, while the sea will be with moderate to high waves of four to eight feet in height, he said. The weather tonight will be relatively hot and dusty with temperature ranging between 31-34 degrees, and northwesterly winds of moderate to active speed, ranging between 25-55 km per hour, while the sea will be with moderate to high waves of four to seven feet in height, Bloushi said.

The weather tomorrow morning will be very hot and dusty, with temperature ranging between 47-49 degrees Celsius, with northwesterly winds of moderate to active speed, ranging between 25-55 km per hour. – KUNA