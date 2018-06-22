Hot, dusty weather during weekend

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s weather forecast over the weekend will be hot with dust prevailing, said an official from Kuwait Meteorological Center yesterday. Today evening’s weather is expected to be warm with the expected temperature between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius and winds at speeds of 15 to 42 km/h. Sea state between 3 and 6 feet, official at the center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said. As for tomorrow, Qarawi said it would be hot with the highest temperature between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius. Winds at speeds will be at 15 to 38 km/h. Sea status will witness waves between 2 and 6 feet. Expected temperature tomorrow night is between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius with winds at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. Sea state between 2 and 5 feet. – KUNA