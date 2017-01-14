Horeca Kuwait 2017 kicks off tomorrow

KUWAIT: Under auspices of Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, the Horeca Kuwait 2017 exhibition opens tomorrow at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref with participation of over 80 companies specialized in hospitality, catering and hotel equipment. The three-day event is organized by the Leaders Group Company for Consulting and Development in collaboration with the Hospitality Services Company Speaking on the occasion, the Information’s Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Tourism Jassim Al-Habib hailed the exhibition as a “window to enhance the development of the tourism sector” in Kuwait.

He added that Horeca is a specialized exhibition that effectively contributes to encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs), adding that it plays a vital role in boosting the hospitality, catering and hotel equipment industries in Kuwait so that they can maintain their leading positions in the Middle East.

Acting as a main sponsor for the event, the Information Ministry’s Tourism Department aims to support specialized exhibitions that encourage the private sector and help provide more job opportunities for the youth, Habib said. “Developing the tourism sector helps create around 90,000 job opportunities for young people till 2035, which would save billions of dinars,” he added, noting

that Kuwaitis spend over $10 billion annually on tourism.

Meanwhile, Leaders Group’s General Manager Nabila Al-Anjeri stressed that preparation for the exhibition were complete. “The exhibition is a good opportunity for ambitious young people who intend to start new restaurant and hotel-related projects,” she indicated, that Horeca is a place where experts in the fields of hospitality, catering, hotel equipment, tourism, shipping and storage gather under one roof. Anjeri thanked all participants and sponsors, saying that their cooperation is the bases for Horeca’s success, and continues to help the event assume a leading position in Kuwait, the Gulf region and the Middle East.