“Hope you do not think you are Messi”

KUWAIT: A Pakistani man told police that his eight-year old-son was beaten by an unknown person. The father said his son was playing football in front of a school when a driver stopped and told “hope you do not think you are Messi”, then escaped.

Girl shot with rifle

A five-year-old girl was rushed to the ICU after being shot by an unknown person with an air rifle in her abdomen. The parents of the girl rushed her to Jahra hospital. Her father said that while she was playing in front of their home in Sulaibiya, someone shot the girl. Detectives are investigating.