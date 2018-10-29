Homicide probe in domestic helper’s death; Salmiya Rambo arrested

KUWAIT: The body of an Ethiopian domestic helper was sent to the coroner after she died in her sponsor’s house, with bruises and blood traces. A citizen called police to report the death of a helper working for him, so police went to his house and noticed several bruises on the victim’s body along with drops of blood. The sponsor said he did not know anything about it, adding that his wife discovered the body by accident and informed him, so he called police. The case is registered as suspected murder. A homicide investigation was opened.

Thief caught

A thief nicknamed ‘Salmiya Rambo’ was arrested by detectives after breaking into three phone stores in a Salmiya mall and stealing 250 smartphones worth KD 70,000. He then jumped with the phones from the second floor. It was found he worked in a nearby restaurant. The phones were found in his house. A source said the thief, Egyptian, denied any connection with the theft at the beginning, then confessed, adding he planned for it for two weeks. He said he hid inside the mall before it closed, then when everyone left, he broke into three stores and took the expensive phones without counting them. He said he could not find an exit, so he went to the second floor, broke a window, jumped out and returned home.

Motorist beaten

An Egyptian man was beaten badly by three men who collided with his vehicle, and then escaped. Passersby took the Egyptian to hospital, then he went to the police station with a medical report and lodged a complaint.

Threatening messages

Detectives arrested a citizen who sent a woman many threatening messages due to earlier differences between them, and used a special phone SIM card he bought for this purpose. The woman told police she was surprised with the messages from a number she did not recognize. Detectives identified the sender and arrested him. He confessed to sending the messages. The woman then recognized him and said she had differences with him. He was detained.

Shop ransacked

An Indian man told police that someone stole groceries from his shop in Jahra and gave them the license plate number of the car the suspect drove. The man said the suspect asked for certain items, then when he gave it to him, he drove off without paying, adding this was not the first time the same suspect had done this. Detectives are working on the case. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai