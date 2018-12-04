Homicide investigation opened after body found in Salmy desert

Seven-member family rescued from Ardhiya house fire

KUWAIT: Detectives are investigating the case of a woman whose body was found in the Salmy desert, while preliminary investigations indicate that she was killed. Detectives were unable to identify the victim since her fingerprint was not found in the database, which led them to believe that she could have either been a visitor or someone who stayed illegally in the country. A citizen had called police to report that he had found a dead body in the desert. The woman, believed to be in her thirties, was wearing pants and a shirt, with her throat slashed. The body was recovered by the coroner.

Ardhiya house fire

Ardhiya and Jleeb firemen yesterday rushed to a house in Ardhiya where a family of seven was trapped due to a fire on the third floor. The family was rescued and the fire put out. No injuries were reported. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Attempted murder

A citizen working in a vehicle technical inspection department in Nuwaiseeb became enraged when his superior refused to sign a leave request, and pulled a knife and threatened to stab him, Al-Rai reported yesterday. Colleagues broke up the fight between them. The superior went to Nuwaiseeb police station and lodged a complaint. An attempted murder charge was registered against the employee and detectives arrested him.

Smuggling foiled

An Egyptian man was arrested in Abdaly for attempting to smuggle in 1.5 kg of shabu in exchange of KD 1,000. He was sent to the Drug Control General Department (DCGD), where he explained his actions by saying “the devil is smart”. The suspect was to deliver the drug to a person in Kuwait, who was supposed to call him, reported Al-Rai.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun